Redskins President Bruce Allen brings his home turf to market in Virginia

Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen is bound and determined to sell his Virginia mansion. After seven listings dating back to 2011, he’s bringing the 10,500-square-foot mansion to market for the eighth time at $3.475 million.

That’s $25,000 more than he paid for it back in 2010, a few months after joining the Redskins as general manager.

Built in 2006, the two-story home is found in the Washington, D.C., suburb of McLean — a hot spot for politicians and government officials. The expansive floor plan is a cocktail of coffered ceilings, crown molding and walnut floors.

Columns frame a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, and the main level also holds two living rooms, two dining areas, an office that opens to a patio and a spacious kitchen with a rounded center island.

The master suite, one of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, expands to dual closets, dual bathrooms, a lounge and private balcony.

Amenities fill out the rest of the floor plan. There’s a billiards room, column-lined wet bar, movie theater and gym with mirrored walls.

Out back, two separate decks descend to a flagstone patio with a fire pit. The grassy grounds cover roughly an acre.

Mark and Cameron McFadden of Compass hold the listing.

Allen spent nine years as an executive with the Raiders before joining the Buccaneers as general manager in 2004. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer George Allen, he joined the Redskins in 2010 and took over his current role as president in 2017.

