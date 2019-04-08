Bruce Willis invites a new owner to the party at his Caribbean retreat

Actor Bruce Willis kept his Caribbean getaway in the Turks and Caicos Islands long enough to renew his wedding vows with model-actress Emma Heming-Willis last month, but now the Parrot Cay estate is for sale at $33 million.
Set within COMO Resorts Parrot Cay, the more than seven-acre bay-front property contains three homes with 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a powder room for a total of 13,500 square feet of interior living space. There are another 4,500 square feet under roof and 17,000 square feet of decking with four swimming pools.
To quote his “Die Hard” character John McClane: “Welcome to the party, pal.”
To enhance privacy, the five-bedroom main house and the two three-bedroom guest villas are set apart from one another.
In the main house, a plush movie room sits off the great room. The master bedroom occupies the entire upper level and features sliding glass doors, expansive ocean views, vaulted ceilings, dual closets and a sitting area. A wrap-around terrace surrounds the suite.
The residences are surrounded by lush lawns, a beachfront yoga pavilion and a children’s playground with a pirate ship. Coconut, banana and papaya trees dot the tropical grounds.
Willis, 64, and Heming-Willis, 40, have been married for 10 years.
They have also listed their main residence in Bedford Corners, N.Y., for sale at $13 million. That property includes a 9,000-square-foot, three-story main home and four separate residences. The family is relocating to the West Coast.
In addition to the "Die Hard" film series, Willis is known for the late-1980s series "Moonlighting" and his starring roles in the films "Pulp Fiction" (1994), "The Fifth Element" (1997) and "The Sixth Sense" (1999).
Nina Siegenthaler and Joe Zahm of Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents for the Parrot Cay estate.