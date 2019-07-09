Former L.A. Clipper Chris Kaman sends Carpinteria cottage back to market

Former NBA big man Chris Kaman, who spent eight seasons with the Clippers, is pulling out all the stops to sell his oceanfront cottage in Carpinteria.

Last year, the home came up for sale at $4.4 million but found no takers. Now freshly remodeled, it’s back on the market for a bit less: $3.35 million.

Found in gated Rincon Beach Colony, the 1970s estate overlooks the ocean from a landscaped deck with built-in seating. Further down, a pedestrian gate offers direct access to the beach.

The interior has two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,500 square feet. A stone fireplace anchors the open floor plan, which combines a living room, dining area and kitchen with a breakfast bar.

For the renovations, Kaman swapped light hardwood floors for darker ones. He touched up the exterior as well, adding splashes of black and white to the previously gray façade.

A first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 2003, Kaman spent eight seasons with the team and earned an NBA All-Star nod in 2010. The 37-year-old last played for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2015-16 campaign following stints with the Hornets, Mavericks and Lakers.

He bought the property in 2010 for $1.8 million, records show.

MK Properties, a division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, holds the listing.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94