Neon Gold Records founder Derek Davies lists music studio home in Los Feliz

Derek Davies is tuning into the Los Feliz real estate market. The founder of Neon Gold Records — whose roster includes artists such as Charlie XCX and Marina and the Diamonds — is asking $1.05 million for his bungalow on the south side of the neighborhood.

It’s a short stay for Davies, who paid $985,000 for the place last year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

In addition to a hillside home, the property holds a detached garage that’s been fashioned into a soundproof music studio.

Through a decorative front door, the 1920s abode opens to 1,200 square feet of artsy interiors. An open floor plan combines a living room and dining area with crisp white walls and hardwood floors. Past that, the kitchen adds an eye-catching mix of walnut cabinetry, quartz countertops and brass finishes.

A trio of bedrooms finish off the main level. Downstairs, a bonus room with white-painted beamed ceilings adds some flexibility.

The space opens to a patio with a hot tub and dining area. A turf lawn and citrus tree provide a splash of color.

Marlene Rogliano of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Davis co-founded Neon Gold Records with Lizzy Plapinger, the lead vocalist of MS MR, in 2008. Over the years, the label’s roster has included Passion Pit, Haim, Icona Pop and Ellie Goulding.

