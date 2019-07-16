Dr. Dre lists longtime Woodland Hills manor for $5.25 million

Music producer and mogul Dr. Dre has put his longtime home in Woodland Hills on the market for $5.25 million.
Set on more than half an acre in a guard-gated community, the French country-style manor is entered through a two-story foyer. A grand staircase extends upward, connecting the three stories of living space.
The 16,200-square-foot house, built in 1987 and extensively updated, features two kitchens, a 250-bottle wine cellar, an office, a red-clad movie theater, a paneled dining room and an elevator. A custom 150-gallon fish tank anchors the family room. Pocketing walls of glass border a grand lanai, which holds a wet bar and an indoor spa.
A sitting area, dual closets and a dressing room with a dry sauna comprise the master suite. In all, there are eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and two powder rooms.
Outside, landscaped grounds hold a saltwater swimming pool, patios and fire pit. A flat-screen television built into a stone sits near the pool area.
Dr. Dre bought the home in 1999 for $2.35 million, real estate records show.
The 54-year-old is the founder and chief executive of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. The Grammy winner has worked with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, among others.
He owns a number of properties in Los Angeles County, including a massive Brentwood compound that he purchased five years ago from NFL star Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for $40 million.
More recently, he bought a Calabasas estate with a recording studio last year for $4.9 million. Earlier this year, he paid $2.25 million for a home in a gated Pacific Palisades community.
David Smith of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing. Christina Kretschmer with Marshall Design Group staged the home.
