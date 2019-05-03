Trousdale home of ‘Truman Show’ producer Edward S. Feldman lists for sale

The longtime home of Hollywood film producer Edward S. Feldman has come on the market in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills for $6.295 million.
The Pueblo-inspired home, built in 1988, sits up from the street on about half an acre of landscaped grounds.
Entered through an oversized foyer, the one-story floor plan has gallery walls, exposed beams and skylights for natural light. A fireplace with distinctive mantle is the centerpiece of the living room. A circular dining room with garden and a breakfast room with a fireplace sit off the chef’s kitchen. Built-in bookshelves fill a section of the den.
A total of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms includes a master suite with two walk-in closets, a kiva fireplace and French doors that open to the backyard.
Outside, stone patios and tropical flora surround a swimming pool. A spa sits above the pool area.
Feldman, 89, has produced such films as “The Golden Child” (1986), “The Jungle Book” (1994) and “The Truman Show” (1998). His 1985 film “Witness” starring Harrison Ford was nominated for an Academy Award for best picture.
Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.