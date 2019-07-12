Emma Stone gets her price for charming Beverly Hills cottage

Actress Emma Stone is walking away a winner from her cottage in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. Following four months on the market, the 1950s home sold for her full asking price of $3.899 million.

The “La La Land” star paid $2.5 million for it seven years ago and spruced the place up, adding spring tones and bright wallpapers among other renovations.

Through gates, a bright red front door opens to a 3,862-square-foot floor plan with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A two-story great room – complete with built-ins, beamed ceilings and a white-painted brick fireplace – serves as the centerpiece.

1 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Emma Stone’s Beverly Hills cottage (Realtor.com)

Elsewhere, there’s a dining room lined with French doors, a breakfast nook topped by a colorful chandelier and an open-concept country kitchen with two farmhouse sinks. A TV is built into the black center island.

An office and bonus room with a wet bar round out the interior. Out back, a patio adjoins a swimming pool and lawn made private by mature hedges.

Stacy White of Compass held the listing. Frank Byrd of Redfin represented the buyer.

Stone, 30, won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in 2016’s “La La Land,” and also received Oscar nominations for “The Favourite” and “Birdman.” More recently, she starred in the Netflix miniseries “Maniac” alongside Jonah Hill.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94