‘South Park’ producer Eric Stough swaps spots in Westchester

Eric Stough probably didn’t even need a truck for his recent move in Westchester. A few weeks after buying a Midcentury home in the Westside neighborhood, the “South Park” director-producer has listed his other property two blocks away for $1.69 million.

Built in 1950, the two-story house has been remodeled for a more contemporary feel. Past a stone exterior, it opens to 2,731 square feet of Italian floors, French doors and sky-lit living spaces.

A custom metal barn door separates the family room and dining area, and a chef’s kitchen with Caesarstone countertops steps down to a living room with stone and tile accents.

Upstairs, a loft and office lead to a master suite — one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms — which expands to a balcony overlooking an entertainer’s backyard with a trellis-topped wood deck, wet bar, meditation garden, hot tub and fireplace.

Wonnie Ro of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crest holds the listing.

Stough’s new place, purchased two months ago for $2.44 million, offers a bit more space at 3,436 square feet.

Its powder blue entry accesses the interior, which is anchored by an open-concept great room under skylights and clerestories. There’s also a living room with a rock wall fireplace, a tile kitchen with a massive center island and an indoor-outdoor office.

Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan, including a master suite with a lounge.

The quarter-acre grounds hold a motor court in the front and a patio, swimming pool and lawn out back.

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Ro, who holds the listing on the house Stough is selling, represented him in this deal.

Stough, 46, has served as producer and animation director on “South Park” since 1997, and he’s won five Primetime Emmy Awards for his work. His other credits include “Revenge of the Roadkill Rabbit” and “Team America: World Police.”

