Onetime Groucho Marx home fetches nearly $3.7 million

A Hollywood Regency-inspired traditional once owned by the late Groucho Marx, of the sibling comedy team the Marx Brothers, has sold in Hollywood Hills West for $3.679 million.

The cigar-chomping comic actor bought the home in 1946, the same year he starred in “A Night in Casablanca.” He sold the property a few years later.

Constructed in 1935, the two-story estate contains elegant living spaces that have been modernized yet have an Old Hollywood vibe.

Entered through a two-story foyer with a herringbone-patterned wood floor, the 3,700 square feet of living space includes a formal living room with ornate molding and a fireplace, a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen with leaded glass windows, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master suite features a writer’s nook and a balcony.

French doors lead outside to a hedged yard with a brick patio, a swimming pool and a spa. There’s also a changing room with a steam shower and a sauna.

Marx, who died in 1977 at 86, starred in 13 films with the Marx Brothers. His early work on vaudeville carried over in his exaggerated features (think bushy eyebrows and dark mustache) and amplified gestures in scores of films including “Duck Soup” (1933), “A Night at the Opera” (1935) and “A Day at the Races” (1937). He hosted the radio and then television show “You Bet Your Life” starting in the late 1940s and through the ’50s.

Jason Woodruff of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills was the listing agent. Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

