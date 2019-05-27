Francis Ford Coppola and Ariana Grande both called this Hancock Park Tudor home

A Hancock Park estate that has been home to the likes of Oscar-winning film director Francis Ford Coppola and Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande has sold slightly above its asking price for $7.05 million.
Coppola owned the Tudor home in the early 1980s, and Grande leased it in the early 2010s, using a recording studio in the basement. Public records show the property leased for $17,900 a month in 2010.
Designed by architect L.G. Scherer and constructed in 1927, the grand residence has a half-timbered exterior in keeping with the style. A high-ceiling foyer opens to a staircase that splits into two at the landing. Details include coffered and stenciled ceilings as well as stained and leaded-glass windows.
A living room with an oversized fireplace, a dining room with paneled walls and a breakfast nook with curved walls are within the 6,041 square feet of living space.
Terraces extend from three of the six bedrooms. The master suite has an office and dual bathrooms for a total of seven bathrooms overall.
Palm trees grace the nearly half-acre of manicured grounds, which contain lawns and a swimming pool.
Coppola, 80, has won six Academy Awards: two for “The Godfather,” three for “The Godfather Part II” and one as a screenwriter for “Patton.”
Grande, 25, has released five studio albums since 2013, with hits including “thank u, next,” “7 rings” and “Into You.” Her 2018 release, “Sweetener,” won the Grammy for best pop vocal album.
Sheri Bienstock of the Bienstock Group was the listing agent. Lisa Hutchins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.