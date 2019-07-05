Race car driver Hélio Castroneves eyes a speedy sale in Fort Lauderdale

Three-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves is gearing up to sell his waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The two-story estate, which he remodeled during his stay, is on the market for $2.699 million.

That’s more than double the $1.1 million he paid for it in 2011, records show.

The price jump reflects a few upgrades he made over the years, including marble floors and a revamped back patio. The bright white facade — once yellow — got a facelift as well.

1 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Hélio Castroneves’s Florida home (Realtor.com)

A double-door entry kicks off the 4,823-square-foot interior, opening into a two-story foyer full of windows. Elsewhere, there’s a living room under vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and an open dining area.

The family room, lined with sliding glass doors, adds beamed ceilings and a wet bar. Dark hardwood floors take over upstairs, covering a master wing complete with dual walk-in closets and an office.

A gazebo adjoins a saltwater pool out back. The space expands to 80 feet of water frontage with ocean access.

John O’Flaherty of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

A native of Brazil, Castroneves has competed in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IndyCar Series, where he’s won 24 races. He’s one of nine drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 three times, and one of only five to win it two years in a row.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94