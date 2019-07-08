Director-producer Jason Winer sells his singular Hancock Park classic

“Single Parents” executive producer Jason Winer has sold his Hancock Park home for $4.3 million.

The 1920s Mediterranean retains its beamed ceilings and arched doorways, but the 4,543-square-foot floor plan has been updated with modern fixtures and bold colors.

The family room features a navy blue wall of built-ins, while the kitchen has a palette of black, white and gray.

A foyer with a skylight and a sweeping staircase, a step-down living room with a fireplace, a music room and a formal dining room are on the main level.

The two-story also has a wood-paneled office, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms opens to a Juliet balcony.

A covered loggia sits near a swimming pool and spa on the quarter-acre of landscaped grounds.

Winer, 46, is known for directing and producing the sitcom “Modern Family.” He has also been a director and producer on “Life in Pieces” and “The Crazy Ones.”

Jack Graniti of Pacifica West Properties was the listing agent. Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

