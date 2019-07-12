Joe Montana’s 500-acre ranch relists for $20 million less in Calistoga

NFL legend Joe Montana just tossed his Calistoga ranch onto the market for a whole lot less. Floated for $49 million a decade ago, the 500-acre estate in Sonoma County’s wine country is back up for grabs at $28.9 million.

Inspired by trips to France and Italy, the football player and his wife, Jennifer, began building the European-vibe estate in the late ’90s and finished it in 2003, according to the listing agency.

Surrounded by mountains and trees, the scenic property holds a host of highlights both inside and out. There’s an Italianate villa, a guesthouse/art studio, a caretaker’s cottage, a riding arena and a handful of equestrian facilities with room for 30 horses.

In addition, the grounds include a swimming pool, sports court, skeet-shooting range, bocce ball court, a pond for fishing and two streams for canoeing.

The 3-4 acres surrounding the home hold groves of Tuscan olive trees that produce 30-60 gallons of olive oil every year, which the couple bottles. Beyond that, rose gardens, cypress trees, white grape vines and a 17th century well fill out the rest of the landscape.

1 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 2 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 3 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 4 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 5 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 6 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 7 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 8 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 9 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 10 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 11 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 12 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 13 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 14 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 15 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 16 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 17 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 18 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 19 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 20 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 21 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 22 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 23 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 24 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 25 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 26 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 27 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 28 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 29 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 30 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 31 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 32 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 33 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 34 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 35 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 36 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 37 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins) 38 / 38 Joe Montana’s Calistoga ranch (Paul Rollins)

Accessed by a bridge over a moat, the 9,700-square-foot main residence holds three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, large tapestries, antique marble floors, iron torchères and a collection of European imports. A 17th century church altar surround touches up a wall, and a Parisian marble tub anchors the master suite bathroom.

The expansive wine cellar holds 3,500 bottles, a tasting room and an outdoor terrace. Up above, a pair of turreted towers take in views of Mt. St. Helena.

It’s located about an hour north of San Francisco.

During his 16-year career, Montana, 63, racked up four Super Bowl titles, two MVP awards and eight Pro Bowl appearances. He spent the majority of his illustrious career with the San Francisco 49ers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

The couple first listed the property in 2009 but took it off the market at the request of their kids, according to the listing agency.

Earlier this year, Montana listed his 87-acre ranch right up the road for $3.1 million. In 2015, he shelled out $2.275 million for a full-floor condo in San Francisco’s Marina District.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94