Actor John O’Hurley puts a retail price of $6.5 million on his Beverly Hills villa

John O’Hurley’s Beverly Hills home has made the catalog — or make that the Multiple Listing Service. The actor, who gained fame for his role as Elaine Benes’ clothing accessories line boss J. Peterman (1995-98) on “Seinfeld,” is asking $6.5 million for the place.

The gated 1923 Mediterranean-style villa and guest house sit on more than a third of an acre of grounds with an irregular-shaped saltwater swimming pool and a spa.

The portico entry opens to 5,391 square feet of updated interiors featuring Venetian plaster, high ceilings, custom wrought-iron doors and detailed stonework. A stone fireplace and hardwood floors set an elegant tone in the living room.

The decked-out kitchen contains a built-in double refrigerator/freezer, pantry space, a breakfast bar and banquette seating in an informal dining area. The formal dining room has French doors that open to an outdoor dining area with fountain.

The five bedrooms and nine bathrooms include a master suite with two balconies, two bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The lower level media room and wet bar access an outdoor entertaining area.

O’Hurley, 64, hosted “Family Feud” from 2006 to 2010 and has scores of voice acting credits.

Curt Northrup of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.

