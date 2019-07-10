South Bay home of ex-USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic sells for $2.45 million

Former USC men’s and women’s water polo coach Jovan Vavic, who in March was fired by the school over his alleged role in the college admissions scandal, has sold his home in Ranchos Palos Verdes for $2.45 million.

The 3,200-square-foot Mediterranean-style house listed for sale in April, roughly a month after Vavic was indicted in federal court in a racketeering conspiracy that helped wealthy families take advantage of relaxed admissions standards for athletes at top colleges even though their children were not legitimate student-athletes. The decorated coach was accused of receiving bribes totaling more than $250,000.

The home, which underwent a total renovation during Vavic’s ownership, has four fireplaces, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Walls of glass connect the family room to a swimming pool and a built-in barbecue.

From the backyard and rooftop deck, views of the ocean and the Catalina Islands abound.

Vavic bought the property in 2004 for $1.045 million, public records show.

Gayle Probst of RE/MAX Estate Properties was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Probst also represented the buyer.

Vavic arrived at USC in the early 1990s as an assistant and went on to win a combined 16 men’s and women’s national championships. Last year, he was named the national coach of the year, the 15th time he received the honor.

He is among a number of notable athletic coaches and administrators — including USC administrator Donna Heinel and UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo — who in March pleaded not guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges.

