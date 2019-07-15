In Malibu, Kelsey and Camille Grammer’s former compound aims for $19.95 million

In the Malibu hills, a 5-acre equestrian compound once owned by Kelsey Grammer and his ex-wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer, has come up for sale at $19.95 million.

The pair paid $4.5 million for the estate in 1998 a year after getting married, records show. The property has waffled on and off the market frequently since then, most recently selling for $12.94 million four years ago.

Fruit orchards, rose gardens and lily ponds fill out the grounds, which take in mountain and ocean views from a perch in guard-gated Serra Retreat. There’s a riding ring, guesthouse, carriage house, multiple outbuildings and a six-stall barn, but the estate centers on a French country-inspired home built in 1949.

A two-story ballroom topped by a crystal chandelier serves as the centerpiece, and there’s also a formal living room, formal dining room and wood-paneled library. The double-island kitchen — complete with wood beams and an indoor-outdoor breakfast nook — was designed by Wolfgang Puck.

Seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms round out the 6,645-square-foot floor plan, with the master suite expanding to a lounge and private terrace.

Indoor amenities include a gym, movie theater and climate-controlled wine cellar. Outside are two spas, a swimming pool, bathhouse and tennis court, as well as a 17th century stone gazebo.

Sandro Dazzan and Cooper Mount of the Agency hold the listing.

Kelsey Grammer, 64, is best known for portraying Dr. Frasier Crane in the sitcom “Cheers” and its spinoff, “Frasier.” He’s won five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award.

Camille Grammer, 50, has starred in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since 2010. A dancer, model and actress, she’s also appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “90210” and “The Hungover Games.”

They divorced in 2011.

