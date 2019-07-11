Wine country ranch of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt lists for $19.95 million

In Sonoma County, the 40-acre ranch of Pro Football Hall of Famer Lamar Hunt — the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs — has come to market at $19.95 million. It’s the first time the property has surfaced for sale since he bought it in 2000. Hunt, credited with coining the term “Super Bowl,” died in 2006.

The ranch is found in Knights Valley, an area famous for its Cabernet Sauvignon, and it fits right in, boasting multiple acres of vines along the banks of Bidwell Creek.

A winding, gated driveway approaches the residence, which fits three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms into 6,615 square feet. Flagstone covers the exterior, and inside, stylish living spaces pair tile floors with beamed ceilings.

1 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 2 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 3 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 4 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 5 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 6 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 7 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 8 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 9 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 10 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 11 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 12 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 13 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 14 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 15 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 16 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 17 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 18 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 19 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 20 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 21 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 22 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 23 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 24 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 25 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 26 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 27 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography) 28 / 28 Lamar Hunt’s wine country ranch (PR Photography)

There’s a kitchen with skylight, an office, a gym, an elevator and, of course, a spacious wine cellar under barrel ceilings. In addition, an indoor-outdoor great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace expands to a spacious deck overlooking the verdant grounds.

Trees dot the lawns around the property. Mountains can be seen in the distance.

Christine Krenos of Compass holds the listing.

In addition to founding the Kansas City Chiefs and the American Football League, Hunt owned three Major League Soccer teams over the years: the Dallas Tornado, Columbus Crew and Kansas City Wizards.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94