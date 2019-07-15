In Miami Beach, rapper Lil Pump drops $4.65 million on waterfront digs

Miami native Lil Pump is scooping up a home in his hometown. Records show the rapper just shelled out $4.65 million for a modern showplace on Miami Beach’s Biscayne Bay.

That’s $1.25 million less than when the house first hit the market in 2016, records show.

Featuring slick shades of white both inside and out, the two-story estate capitalizes on its waterfront spot. A rooftop deck lined with turf takes in views up top, and down below, a swimming pool, spa and boat dock approach 53 feet of water frontage.

Designer finishes cut through the whitewashed floor plan, which holds five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,815 square feet. Custom Italian cabinetry and LED lights line the kitchen, and floating staircases of rich hardwood navigate the interior.

Upstairs, the master suite offers wood finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. The second level also expands outside to a deck with a lounge and custom landscaping.

Luis Dominguez and Karl Hueck of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Luisa Taylor of the Agency Collective represented the buyer.

Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, gained traction on the music streaming website SoundCloud in 2016 and has since collaborated with Kanye West, Chief Keef and Rick Ross. His debut album “Lil Pump” featured the hits “Boss,” “Molly” and “Gucci Gang.”

