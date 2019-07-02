Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham sells Brentwood compound for $28 million

Take a bow, Lindsey Buckingham. Roughly a month after listing his Brentwood compound, the former Fleetwood Mac songwriter and guitarist has sold the estate for $28 million.

It’s another high-profile home sale in an increasingly hot summer market. Two properties fetched more than $40 million in May: June saw Uber co-founder Garrett Camp shell out $71 million for a brand new mansion in Beverly Hills, and earlier this month the Manor in Holmby Hills sold for $119.75 million — the highest home price in L.A. County history.

Encompassing 1.2 acres, the double-gated estate centers on a 10,000-square-foot traditional-style home built in 2007. That’s three years after Buckingham bought the property for $6.6 million, records show.

A spacious motor court approaches the home, which leads to a two-story stairwell tower with a fireplace. There’s also a formal living room, formal dining room, billiard room and indoor-outdoor family room with herringbone flooring and white-painted beamed ceilings.

Topped by an antique chandelier, the center-island country kitchen adjoins a breakfast nook. Other amenities include a gym, guest quarters and, unsurprisingly, a recording studio.

The master suite, one of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, features its own wing on the main level with dual walk-in closets, a lounge and dressing room. Upstairs, a lofted office takes in views of the verdant grounds.

A trellis-topped patio with a fireplace adjoins a lawn with a playground out back. Hedges line a tennis court, and elsewhere, a pool house with a rooftop deck overlooks a swimming pool.

Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Daniel Brown of Compass represented the buyer.

A California native, Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with Stevie Nicks and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998. One of the best-selling bands of all-time, their hits include “Go Your Own Way” and “Never Going Back Again,” both written by Buckingham, plus “Landslide,” “Dreams” and “The Chain.”

