Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt deals Bay Area estate for $6.625 million

The hits keep on coming for Green Day’s Mike Dirnt, who just unloaded his fourth home in three years. The romantic 1920s Mediterranean located in Piedmont east of Oakland just sold for $6.625 million.

He sought $6.8 million for the place in April — or roughly $950,000 more than he paid in 2016, records show. Since then, he’s sold homes in Ojai, Newport Beach and Montecito.

The estate makes the most of its three-quarter-acre space. There’s a gated brick-paver driveway up front, and out back, a balcony and loggia overlook a grassy yard with a swimming pool, spa, fountain and pergola.

1 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Mike Dirnt’s Bay Area Mediterannean (Realtor.com)

Past white stucco and clay tile, the interior opens to 6,712 square feet of rich hardwoods, tall ceilings and thick hand-plastered walls. Beamed ceilings hang over the formal living room, and custom coffers top the marble-washed kitchen.

In the formal dining room, bold black wall panels wrap around built-ins and a fireplace.

Up a sweeping staircase with wrought-iron rails, a loft leads into the master suite. It’s one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in two stories.

Heidi Marchesotti of BHG Highland Partners held the listing. Tonya Colton of Compass represented the buyer.

Dirnt, 47, is a founding member of Green Day and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The punk rock group’s hits include “American Idiot,” “Holiday” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94