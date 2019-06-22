Hot Property Newsletter: Passing go

A three-by-five-mile island off the coast of Ireland’s County Donegal is looking for new residents from the U.S. and Australia, reports the Irish Post. Arranmore, population 469, recently became the recipient of Ireland’s first offshore digital hub in an effort to make it attractive to remote workers. “There are … enough musicians and good Irish whiskey to keep the party going well into the night,” officials said in an open invitation letter. Be prepared to rent, however. All we could find for sale was a one-bedroom cottage listed at about $90,000.