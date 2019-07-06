Hot Property Newsletter: La crème de la crème

Some weeks reveal megamillion home sales and listings that are impressive even in Southern California — not to mention entire the United States and the rest of the world. This week sees a newly built Westside mansion selling off-market for $71 million and a household name talk-show host asking $24 million for a beach house getaway. But the crowning residential transaction has a record-breaking price tag for L.A. County: $119.75 million.

Like so many of the great estates in the Los Angeles area, our Home of the Week, in Beverly Hills, has deep ties to the entertainment industry. An early CBS producer and former president of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer owned it in the 1930s. , More recently, “The Terminator” producer Gale Anne Hurd owned it. The English traditional-style mansion on about an acre is listed at $32.5 million.

One for the record books

The Manor, a 56,500-square-foot chateau in Holmby Hills, has sold for nearly $120 million — the highest home price in L.A. County history.

Set on 4.7 acres where crooner Bing Crosby once had a home, the Manor has more than an acre of living space — just shy of a professional football field’s worth of space including the end zones. That’s 1,500 square feet larger than the White House.

Although built in 1991 for the late producer Aaron Spelling and his widow, Candy Spelling, the current seller is Petra Ecclestone, the 30-year-old daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone. She shelled out $85 million eight years ago in an all-cash deal.

Over the years, the W-shaped estate has included such customized rooms as a flower-cutting room, a humidity-controlled silver storage room, a barbershop and multiple gift-wrapping rooms. The home has 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms.

Big wheels keep on turnin’

Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have listed their beachfront house in Carpinteria for $24 million. That’s $5.4 million more than they paid for it two years ago.

DeGeneres and De Rossi are known for fixing up luxury homes and flipping them, but besides some interior touch-ups, they’ve kept things mostly the same here. The more-than-an-acre oceanfront compound contains a 6,000-square-foot home, a guesthouse, a tennis court and a plunge pool.

A catwalk leads to the master suite, which has a dual-sided fireplace and skylit bathroom. Including the 880-square-foot guesthouse, there are four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Rossi, 46, has appeared on such television shows as “Ally McBeal,” “Arrested Development” and “Scandal.”

$71 million for a new build

Uber co-founder Garrett Camp has paid roughly $71 million for a newly built Beverly Hills mansion in an off-market deal.

The property of more than an acre features a 12,119-square-foot residence with seven bedrooms and a guesthouse.

The site last traded hands in 2014 for $13.7 million.

Camp, 40, co-founded Uber with Travis Kalanick in 2009 and remains a board member. His other ventures include web-discovery service StumbleUpon and start-up studio Expa. Forbes lists his net worth at $4.2 billion.

Rob Lowe’s onetime getaway

A home that actor Rob Lowe of the series “Wild Bill” owned during the 1990s is for sale in Montecito at $4.395 million.

Surrounded by artistically carved hedging, the single-level residence evokes an English country home. In addition to the whimsical topiary figures, the nearly one-acre gated site has a swimming pool with a waterfall and brook, an outdoor kitchen and an art studio.

French doors in most of the main rooms allow for indoor-outdoor living. The 4,370-square-foot floor plan contains open-truss ceilings, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Lowe, 55, has appeared on “The West Wing” (1999-2006), “Brothers & Sisters” (2006-10) and “Code Black” (2016-18). His film work includes “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985) and “The Outsiders” (1983).

Where she broke character

A Studio City home owned by the late Heather North, who voiced Daphne Blake on the television cartoon “Scooby-Doo,” and her husband, the late TV producer and director H. Wesley Kenney, has sold for $2.4 million.

The 1954 traditional-style house takes in 180-degree views of the Valley and cityscape. Within the 5,230 square feet of living space are living and dining rooms divided by a brick fireplace, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A brick-rimmed swimming pool, patio space and a cabana fill the backyard. A guesthouse and a separate art studio complete the more than half-acre of grounds.

North, who died in 2017 at 71, made her debut in 1971 on the Saturday morning cartoon “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” and voiced the redheaded, fashion-conscious teen for three decades. Kenney, who died in 2015 at 89, was a five-time Emmy winner, working on such soap operas as “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital.”

If walls could rock

A Beverly Crest hideaway once owned by heavy-metal shock-rocker Alice Cooper is listed at $1.295 million.

The 1949 bungalow also housed the pop-rock band the Monkees while they were filming their 1960s television show.

Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the canyon-view contemporary has been remodeled to feature an open-concept plan connecting the living room to the kitchen and dining area. The 1,335 square feet of living space includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room.

Cooper, 71, got his start with the band Alice Cooper in 1964. Hits included “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out.” The band, known for its macabre staging and theatrics, is an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

From the archives

Ten years ago, Jesse McCartney of the boy band Dream Street listed a Hollywood Hills home at $1.199 million. The updated contemporary, built in 1965, had two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within 1,600 square feet.

Twenty years ago, Olympic-champion-turned-TV-figure-skating-analyst Scott Hamilton purchased a home on Lake Sherwood in Thousand Oaks for about $1.5 million. Hamilton discovered the listing from his house in Denver while browsing the internet. The four-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot house had a private boat dock and lake views from all of its six levels. Hamilton planned to install an elevator.

What we’re reading

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and former President Kennedy, has listed her mother’s compound in Martha’s Vineyard for $65 million, report the Wall St. Journal and Architectural Digest. Known as Red Gate Farm, the 340-acre property includes a 6,456-square-foot cedar-shingled main residence, a two-story guesthouse, a caretaker’s house, a pool, a tennis court and a treehouse that Onassis had built for her grandchildren.

ICYMI: A key figure in the drama surrounding developer Mohamed Hadid’s unfinished Bel-Air mega-mansion has made new claims about alleged perks for a city inspector who oversaw the project, The Times reported. The former construction manager also raised concerns about the safety of the massive building, saying that he believes it needs to be demolished.