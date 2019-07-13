Hot Property Newsletter: Sound investments

Recording studios are such an L.A. amenity – and not just in the mega-million-dollar sphere of luxury housing. This week’s offerings lead off with two homes containing the feature. One house just sold for $28 million in Brentwood. The other, in Los Feliz, is listed at slightly more than $1 million.

Our Home of the Week is an ultra-modern compound in Brentwood that blends curved shapes, warped wood accents and wavy walls throughout its 16,700 square feet of living space. That’s a lot of house, and the $42-million asking price reflects it.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

That was quick work

Former Fleetwood Mac songwriter and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham sold his Brentwood compound for $28 million roughly a month after listing.

Encompassing 1.2 acres, the gated estate centers on a 10,000-square-foot traditional-style home built in 2007.

A spacious motor court approaches the home, which opens to a two-story stairwell tower with a fireplace. There’s a formal living room, formal dining room, billiard room, a gym, guest quarters and, you guessed it, an often-used recording studio.

The master suite, one of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, features its own wing on the main level with dual walk-in closets, a lounge and a dressing room.

Hedges line a tennis court. A pool house has a rooftop deck that overlooks a swimming pool.

Buckingham, 69, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with Stevie Nicks and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998. Their hits include “Go Your Own Way” and “Never Going Back Again,” both written by Buckingham.

(Adam Latham)

Rebooted garage space

Neon Gold Records founder Derek Davies — whose roster includes such artists as Charlie XCX and Marina and the Diamonds — is asking $1.05 million for his bungalow in Los Feliz.

In addition to the 1920s home of 1,200 square feet, the property contains a detached garage that’s been fashioned into a soundproof music studio. An open floor plan combines a living room and dining area with crisp white walls and hardwood floors. A trio of bedrooms finish off the main level.

A downstairs bonus room opens to a patio with a hot tub and an outdoor dining area.

Davis co-founded Neon Gold Records with Lizzy Plapinger, the lead vocalist of MS MR, in 2008. Over the years, the label’s roster has included Passion Pit, Haim, Icona Pop and Ellie Goulding.

(Alex Zarour)

From the ground up

Music and movie mogul David Geffen has purchased an empty lot above Beverly Hills for $30 million

The one-acre property is set on a ridge top and enjoys unobstructed views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.

The vacant land comes with plans for a 24,500-square-foot modern mansion. In addition to seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, the mock-up includes a bowling alley, a nightclub, a bar, a theater, a salon, a gym and a 140-foot-long swimming pool.

Geffen, 76, is known for founding the music labels Asylum Records, Geffen Records and DGC Records, now known as Interscope Geffen A&M Records. In 1990, he co-founded DreamWorks Pictures with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

(Realtor.com)

A Hancock Park classic

“Single Parents” executive producer Jason Winer has sold his Hancock Park home for $4.3 million.

The 1920s Mediterranean retains its beamed ceilings and arched doorways, but the 4,543-square-foot floor plan has been updated with modern fixtures and bold colors. The two-story has a music room, a wood-paneled office, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A covered loggia sits near a swimming pool and spa on the quarter-acre lot.

Winer, 46, is known for directing and producing the sitcom “Modern Family.” He has also been a director and producer for “Life in Pieces” and “The Crazy Ones.”

1 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 Jason Winer’s Hancock Park home (Realtor.com)

DJ’s amped-up getaway

DJ and music producer Aric Christopher has sold his contemporary home in Venice for $2.85 million.

Set near the Venice Canals, the walled and gated retreat was built in 1942 but underwent an extensive renovation and expansion in recent years.

The 2,172-square-foot open-concept floor plan connects to the backyard through retracting walls of glass. The three bedrooms and three bathrooms include master and junior suites with custom closets.

Christopher often collaborates with fellow DJ Tavis Wild under the stage name Happen.Stance. The duo has performed in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York City and at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

His favorite room

Actor and musician Paul Greene, who plays Dr. Carson Shepherd on the Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart,” feels most at home in the living room of his Culver City-adjacent, 2,000-square-foot Craftsman. Among meaningful accessories that speak to his life story are Buddha and Ganesh statues, his Taylor guitar and an upright piano. There’s also a sprinkling of wellness gadgets including an infrared heating pad and a mat used for “pulsed electromagnetic field therapy.”

Accent pieces from around the world lend a well-rounded character to the living room of "When Calls the Heart" actor Paul Greene. (Jesse Goddard / For The TImes)

From the archives

Ten years ago, Hot Property got the scoop on the Los Feliz home of L.A. Police Chief William J. Bratton and his wife, Rikki Klieman, coming on the market at $1.875 million. Bratton, then 61, claimed that they had plans to buy another house in the area, but it was the first indication that he actually had another job in his sights.

Twenty years ago, rock-blues legend Eric Clapton purchased an ocean-view home in the Santa Monica area for just under $1.2 million. The one-bedroom, 2,700-square-foot house was built in the 1980s.

What we’re reading

What is it about Buzzfeed lists that makes us look? We couldn’t resist clicking in to “16 things people found while renovating their homes.” Among the treasures: a piece of newspaper from 1907, an 1895 marriage certificate and Elvis branded shampoo.

In the for-sale category, check out this offering in the 20 floating home Mission Creek houseboat community, spotted by Curbed San Francisco. For $1.8 million you get a circa-1998, three-story aqua abode featuring an Arts and Craft-vibe exterior. The renovated 2,191 square feet of interiors include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a media room and an office.