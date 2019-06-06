Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser seeks green for golf course home in Vegas

In Las Vegas, former Dodgers star Orel Hershiser has tossed his scenic golf course home onto the market for about $1.088 million.
Built in 2004, the house backs up to Red Rock Canyon, taking in sweeping mountain views from a covered patio and second-story balcony.
Shades of tan color the exterior and interior, which opens to a turreted foyer. Living spaces alternate between tile and carpet floors; there’s a living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area, a center-island kitchen and a breakfast nook in roughly 4,100 square feet.
Three of the four bedrooms are found upstairs, as well as a movie theater with tiered seating. The master suite, complete with a spa tub, opens to a private covered balcony.
The small backyard sits across from the tee box of Red Rock Country Club, a golf course designed by Arnold Palmer. It offers hedges and a small patch of lawn.
Hershiser, a three-time All-Star, spent 18 seasons between the Dodgers, Indians, Giants and Mets. In addition to winning the World Series MVP and Cy Young Award in 1988, he also set the MLB record for most consecutive scoreless innings pitched at 59.
It’s no surprise he landed in Las Vegas. In addition to serving as an analyst for ESPN and SportsNet LA after retiring, he started playing competitive poker in 2006.
He first put the home up for sale in 2015 for $997,750, records show. That same year, he sold another home in Las Vegas for $227,750.
Brian Wedewer of BHHS Nevada Properties is the listing agent. The exact asking price is $1,088,755.