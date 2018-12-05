Filmmaker Peter Chan calls for a scene change in the Hollywood Hills

Director-producer Peter Chan has put a home in the Hollywood Hills back on the market for $5.25 million — about $500,000 million less than what it was listed for last year.
Built in 2007, the modern home is entered through a cactus courtyard.
An expansive great room cloaked in wood, glass and steel anchors the 3,550-square-foot floor plan. Pocketing walls of glass bring in city light views, and the indoor-outdoor space also features a floating staircase that rises to a loft.
The views continue upstairs, where the master suite opens to a private balcony. Wood covers the walls and ceilings in the bedroom, and onyx covers the counters and tub in the bathroom.
There are a total of four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms, and the second story also holds an office with a front-facing patio. Outside, a fire pit lounge adjoins an infinity-edge pool and spa.
Irene Tsu of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
Born in Hong Kong, Chan studied film at UCLA and released his directorial debut, “Alan and Eric: Between Hello and Goodbye,” in 1991. His other films include “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Father,” “Dragon” and “Dearest.”
He bought the property through a corporate entity in 2014 for $5.235 million, real state records show.