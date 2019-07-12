After restoration, Rudolph Schindler’s Lechner House hits the market in Studio City

Architect Rudolph Schindler’s Lechner House is finally ready for a second life in Studio City. Following a two-year renovation that returned the home to its original form, the eye-catching estate is on the market for $4.8 million.

When the property sold for $1.9 million in 2008, it paired drab living spaces with bland colors and fixtures. Now, thanks to a decadelong makeover by designer Pamela Shamshiri, it’s back to boasting a modernist display of three-dimensional shapes and bold design choices.

The restoration was inspired by Native American cave dwellings, according to the listing. Organic, earthy materials are featured across the 3,539-square-foot floor plan, and most of the living spaces take in verdant views through walls of glass.

A great room filled with jagged lines and rich hardwoods serves as the centerpiece. Lined with clerestories, it’s anchored by a custom floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Other highlights include an indoor-outdoor dining room, a chic library and a galley-style kitchen. The space expands outside, where a landscaped deck wraps around a mature tree. A flagstone patio with a swimming pool sits below.

Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan. The mirrored-wall master suite includes a custom rectangular tub that looks out to the garden.

Tori Horowitz of Compass holds the listing.

Schindler, who died in 1953 at 65, built homes across L.A from the 1920s to the ‘50s. A native of Austria, his works of note include the Schindler Chase House in West Hollywood, the Lovell Beach House in Newport Beach and the Samuel Freeman House in Hollywood Heights.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94