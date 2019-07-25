Retired Bronco Ryan Clady lands a modern farmhouse in Manhattan Beach

NFL veteran Ryan Clady, who retired in 2016, just made a splash in Manhattan Beach. The Pro Bowl offensive lineman paid the full asking price of $4.25 million for a modern farmhouse about a mile from the ocean, records show.

Custom-built in 2019, the two-story home features a 5,000-square-foot floor plan that resembles an art gallery with white walls, clean lines and high ceilings.

A few surprises are sprinkled throughout as well; there’s a library with a ladder in the living room, a writer’s nook in the loft, dual wine coolers and a dog spa. Reclaimed wood also pops up, covering the kitchen island and a wall in the 500-square-foot master suite. One of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, the expansive master bedroom also has a tile fireplace, sky-lighted bathroom and private balcony.

1 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Ryan Clady’s Manhattan Beach farmhouse (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Through pocketing doors, the interior opens to a covered patio with a fireplace of its own. Past that, fences surround a flat swath of lawn.

Richard Mulder of Keller Williams Pacific Estate held the listing. Yawar Charlie of Compass represented the buyer.

Clady, 32, spent the majority of his nine-year career with the Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2016. The Long Beach native was selected for four Pro Bowls in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94