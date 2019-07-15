Schusser Stein Eriksen’s off-piste getaway in Utah for sale at $6.8 million

A home held in a family trust of the late alpine skier Stein Eriksen is for sale in Park City, Utah, at $6.8 million.

Set on a cul-de-sac along the fairway of an adjoining golf course, the 7,838-square-foot hideaway takes in unobstructed pasture, mountain and ski-run views. The reclaimed hardwood floors came from Chicago’s Pullman Building and were custom-milled for the residence.

The main level, on the second floor and reached by a wrought-iron staircase, includes a living room and a media room that share a two-sided a fireplace as well as the master suite. An antique stained-glass window of a Viking ship adorns a space at the top of the stairs. Another stained-glass window sits above the tub in the master bathroom.

The ground floor has three family or guest apartments for a total of five bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms.

Designed to look like a dwelling one might find in the Norwegian countryside, the home is set on a little more than half an acre and surrounded by mature landscaping, a spring-fed pond and two streams.

Eriksen, who died in 2015 at 88, was the top slalom racer in Norway in 1949, winning gold and silver medals for his country at the 1952 Olympic Games in Oslo. He relocated to the United States soon after the Olympics. Good-looking and charismatic, Eriksen became one of skiing’s early superstars.

