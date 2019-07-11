Midcentury gem from TV’s ‘Transparent’ aims for $5 million in Pasadena

Over the years, this architectural jewel built by Buff, Straub and Hensman has lived a life of its own. In addition to boasting artist Beck as a former owner in the 1990s, the Pasadena property has more recently found fame as the fictional Pfefferman family home in the TV show “Transparent.”

Now, it’s coming onto the market for the first time in nearly two decades at $4.995 million. That’s around $3 million more than current owner and listing agent Terri Miller paid for it in 2000, records show.

Set on a gated, hilly acre surrounded by greenery, the 1950s residence achieves a treehouse-like vibe. The interior is the story here, however, as the well-preserved, 5,000-square-foot floor plan brims with Midcentury style.

Walls of glass and red double doors set the tone. Inside, the split-level living spaces are a vibrant mix of flagstone, brick and wood.

A dining area descends to an indoor-outdoor living room, and the sky-lit kitchen adds floating cabinetry and a chic center island. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a family room, media room, gym, a den with a wet bar and a hidden lofted playroom accessed by folding panels.

Set under vaulted ceilings, the master suite expands to a tile-coated bathroom, as well as a balcony that takes in views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

A covered deck tops a covered patio out back, and the landscaped space also holds a swimming pool surrounded by benches.

Miller and Monika Bruegl, both with Tempo Realty, hold the listing.

