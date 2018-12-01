Baseball’s Vernon Wells lists Texas mansion with batting cage for $8.5 million

Retired major league baseball All-Star Vernon Wells is hoping for a hit in Texas. His 16,238-square-foot mansion, complete with a batting cage and tennis court, is on the market for $8.5 million in the Fort Worth suburb of Westlake.
Everything is oversized in the palatial estate, which spans nearly two acres and holds separate garages for cars and golf carts. Through a double-door entry, the interior opens to a rotunda foyer wrapped in columns.
Dual chandeliers and curved coffered ceilings hang over the formal dining room. The main level also boasts a two-story living room, a two-story office, a double-island kitchen and an indoor-outdoor family room.
A lounge and spa tub highlight the master suite, which opens to a private terrace. It’s one of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
For amenities, there’s a wine cellar, a gym, an arcade, a movie theater, a poker nook and a billiards room with a wet bar.
The living space extends outside, where a spacious covered patio holds a fireplace lounge and outdoor kitchen. A swimming pool with a spa, slide and swim-up bar sits adjacent.
Alicia Chmielewski of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent.
Wells, 39, spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he played in three All-Star games and earned three Gold Glove awards and a Silver Slugger award. He also had stints with the Angels and Yankees before retiring in 2014.