The Brady Bunch house has a new look — inside and out

We only had screenshots from the series, and they were color-corrected over the years. Each time we saw one it looked different. I’m in charge of the master bedroom. I reached out to Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby Brady. I got as many paint colors up that would be close and he picked the final — a powder blue. Barry and Maureen [Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick — a.k.a. Greg and Marcia Brady] remember the most because they were older. Barry and I worked on the den’s green shutters. Just hearing his stories — he was taught a lot of life lessons in that den.