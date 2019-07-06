Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: In Brentwood, a curvaceous hillside compound

By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 6, 2019
5 AM
Sweeping across an acre in Brentwood, this ultra-modern compound catches the eye and doesn’t let go. From an Italian marble driveway, a glass elevator ascends to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery with panoramic views of the city and ocean. Wavy walls mingle with clean lines throughout the three-story interior, which seamlessly expands to a 10,000-square-foot backyard with a lounge-lined infinity pool.

The details

Location: 12255 Sky Lane, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $42 million

Architect: De Loren & Associates

Living area: 16,700 square feet, seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.06 acres

Features: Warped wood accents; Toshi Kawabata artwork; 650-bottle wine cellar; movie theater with tiered seating; three custom-designed wet bars; Gaggenau kitchen; gym with mirrored walls; sauna; spiral staircase; wraparound balcony; outdoor kitchen; tiered gardens; modern chandeliers

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $3.1 million, down 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Santiago Arana and Mauricio Umansky; the Agency; (424) 231-2399

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

jack.flemming@latimes.com | Twitter: @jflem94

