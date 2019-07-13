Home of the Week: Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks

This unusual residence in Sherman Oaks was designed by modernist architect John Lautner and built in 1950 for Louise Foster, a schoolteacher who saved for years to build her dream home.

Sheathed in redwood siding, the curving design is equal parts house and observatory thanks to a radiating living room with walls of glass and an adjoining terrace with views of the San Fernando Valley. At 1,200 square feet, the two-bedroom home is among the smallest projects by the forward-thinking architect.

The details

Location: 4235 Las Cruces Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91403

Asking price: $1.6 million

Year built: 1950

Living area: 1,200 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 5,556 square feet

Features: Period details; built-in bookshelves; floor-to-ceiling windows; updated kitchen; bonus suite/living space; dining terrace; patios; mature landscaping

About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $1.599 million, a 16.9% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Aaron Kirman, Compass, (424) 249-7162

