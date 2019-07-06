Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
On a Brentwood hillside, this ultra-modern compound presents stylish living spaces and high-end amenities within a wavy exterior. Asking price: $42 million. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
From an Italian marble driveway, a glass elevator ascends to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery with panoramic views of the city and ocean.

 

 

Wavy walls mingle with clean lines throughout the three-story interior, which expands to a 10,000-square-foot backyard with a lounge-lined infinity pool.

 

Warped wood accents.

Spiral staircase.

Spiral staircase.

Sleek interiors with Toshi Kawabata artwork.

 

One of the seven bedrooms.

Wavy walls mingle with sleek lines. 

Sweeping views from the wraparound balcony. 

One of the 9.5 bathrooms. 

Making waves never looked so good.

Living on the edge has its perks.

A one-of-a-kind find.

