Home of the Week | In Brentwood, a curvaceous hillside compound
On a Brentwood hillside, this ultra-modern compound presents stylish living spaces and high-end amenities within a wavy exterior. Asking price: $42 million. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
From an Italian marble driveway, a glass elevator ascends to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery with panoramic views of the city and ocean.
Wavy walls mingle with clean lines throughout the three-story interior, which expands to a 10,000-square-foot backyard with a lounge-lined infinity pool.
Warped wood accents.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Spiral staircase.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Spiral staircase.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Sleek interiors with Toshi Kawabata artwork.
One of the seven bedrooms.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Wavy walls mingle with sleek lines.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Sweeping views from the wraparound balcony.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
One of the 9.5 bathrooms.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Making waves never looked so good.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Living on the edge has its perks.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
A one-of-a-kind find.(Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
