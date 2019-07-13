9 Images
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
Designed by modernist architect John Lautner, the unusual residence in Sherman Oaks is distinguished by its radiating roofline and views of San Fernando Valley.
(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
The two-story residence, which is among Lautner’s smaller works, was built in 1950 for a schoolteacher.
(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
Original built-ins, curved walls and an updated kitchen are among features of the 1,200-square-foot home.
(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
The curving design of the interior.(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
In the living room, walls of sliding glass doors open to a terrace.(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
The radiating living room and terrace.(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
Views of the San Fernando Valley.(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
The house is sheathed in redwood siding.(Juwan Li / )
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
The house may be small but has a big impact visually.(Juwan Li / )
1/9