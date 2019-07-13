Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Home of the Week | Observing a Lautner in Sherman Oaks
Designed by modernist architect John Lautner, the unusual residence in Sherman Oaks is distinguished by its radiating roofline and views of San Fernando Valley.

 

 (Juwan Li / )
The two-story residence, which is among Lautner’s smaller works, was built in 1950 for a schoolteacher.

 

 (Juwan Li / )
Original built-ins, curved walls and an updated kitchen are among features of the 1,200-square-foot home.

 

 (Juwan Li / )
The curving design of the interior.

 (Juwan Li / )
In the living room, walls of sliding glass doors open to a terrace.

 (Juwan Li / )
The radiating living room and terrace.

 (Juwan Li / )
Views of the San Fernando Valley.

 (Juwan Li / )
The house is sheathed in redwood siding. 

 (Juwan Li / )
The house may be small but has a big impact visually.

 (Juwan Li / )
