Pete Wentz
Hot Property | Rocker Pete Wentz readies to cut a tie in Encino

Pete Wentz

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is seeking $2.395 million for his five-bedroom home in the Amestoy Estates neighborhood of Encino.

 

 (Alexis Adams / )
Pete Wentz

Once owned by R&B singer Eric Benet, the Mediterranean-style features arched doorways, custom cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

 

 (Alexis Adams / )
Pete Wentz

Arched doorways and hardwood floors fill the single-story floor plan.

 

 

 (Alexis Adams / )
Pete Wentz

Beamed ceilings top the living room, gourmet kitchen and master suite, and the master also adds a spa tub and sauna.

 

 (Alexis Adams / )
Pete Wentz

The home sits on more than a third of an acre and has a saltwater swimming pool, fruit trees and a sports court.

 (Alexis Adams / )
Christopher Markus

The Silver Lake home of “Avengers: Endgame” co-writer Christopher Markus is for sale at $1.995 million. A walkway connects the main house to a detached studio/guest house where numerous Marvel screenplays were written.

 (James Moss)
Christopher Markus

Designed by architect Steven Hill, the modern-style house offers more than 2,800 square feet of living space, high ceilings and three fireplaces.

 

 (James Moss)
Christopher Markus

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house features more than 2,800 square feet of living space across multiple levels, high ceilings and hardwood floors.

 

 (James Moss)
Elaine Stewart / Merrill Heatter

The Beverly Hills estate of late actress Elaine Stewart and late game show creator Merrill Heatter includes a main house, two guest houses, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

 

 (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Elaine Stewart / Merrill Heatter

Approached by a palm-topped motor court, the two-story main residence features a façade of tan stucco and clay tile. Floors alternate between hardwood, carpet and tile inside.

 

 (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Elaine Stewart / Merrill Heatter

The tennis court.

 (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Little Richard

A Lafayette Square home once owned by Little Richard recently sold for $1.878 million.

 

 (Charmaine David Photography)
Little Richard

The Spanish Revival-style home, built in 1923, was purchased for Richards for himself and his mother in the 1950s. The charismatic performer was married in a ceremony on the property in 1959.

 

 (Charmaine David Photography)
Little Richard

The kitchen has a ‘50s vibe in the home once dubbed the “Tutti Fruitti” house.

 (Charmaine David Photography)
