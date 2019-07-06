Hot Property | Rocker Pete Wentz readies to cut a tie in Encino
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is seeking $2.395 million for his five-bedroom home in the Amestoy Estates neighborhood of Encino.
Once owned by R&B singer Eric Benet, the Mediterranean-style features arched doorways, custom cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
Arched doorways and hardwood floors fill the single-story floor plan.
Beamed ceilings top the living room, gourmet kitchen and master suite, and the master also adds a spa tub and sauna.
The home sits on more than a third of an acre and has a saltwater swimming pool, fruit trees and a sports court.
The Silver Lake home of “Avengers: Endgame” co-writer Christopher Markus is for sale at $1.995 million. A walkway connects the main house to a detached studio/guest house where numerous Marvel screenplays were written.(James Moss)
Designed by architect Steven Hill, the modern-style house offers more than 2,800 square feet of living space, high ceilings and three fireplaces.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house features more than 2,800 square feet of living space across multiple levels, high ceilings and hardwood floors.
The Beverly Hills estate of late actress Elaine Stewart and late game show creator Merrill Heatter includes a main house, two guest houses, a swimming pool and a tennis court.
Approached by a palm-topped motor court, the two-story main residence features a façade of tan stucco and clay tile. Floors alternate between hardwood, carpet and tile inside.
A Lafayette Square home once owned by Little Richard recently sold for $1.878 million.
The Spanish Revival-style home, built in 1923, was purchased for Richards for himself and his mother in the 1950s. The charismatic performer was married in a ceremony on the property in 1959.
The kitchen has a '50s vibe in the home once dubbed the "Tutti Fruitti" house.