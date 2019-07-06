5 Images
My Favorite Room | Actor and musician Paul Greene
My Favorite Room | Actor and musician Paul Greene
Actor and musician Paul Greene in the living room, his favorite room of the Culver City-adjacent home he shares with his fiancée, entrepreneur and actress Kate Austin, and his teenage son, Oliver. (Jesse Goddard / For The TImes)
My Favorite Room | Actor and musician Paul Greene
The inviting space has Buddha and Ganesh statues arrayed on shelves and pillar candles flickering in a white-brick fireplace. It harbors his Taylor guitar and upright piano, as well as a snowy faux-fur throw atop a deep sofa, in a soothing cognac shade.
(Jesse Goddard / For The TImes)
My Favorite Room | Actor and musician Paul Greene
“Everything you need to feel good is in this room. It is the heart of the home. It’s a mix of the ultimate in coziness and high tech, but the high tech is hidden because we didn’t want it to look like a lab,"says Greene.
(Jesse Goddard / For The TImes)
My Favorite Room | Actor and musician Paul Greene
“Everything has to have a story and to mean something for me to love it,” Green says.(Jesse Goddard / For The TImes)
My Favorite Room | Actor and musician Paul Greene
Accent pieces from around the world lend a well-rounded character to the living room of “When Calls the Heart” actor Paul Greene.
(Jesse Goddard / For The TImes)
1/5