Advertisement > Photos Hot Property Real Estate In Palm Springs, a record $9-million sale showcases the Midcentury craze Feb 12, 2019 | 7:06 PM A record $9-million sale caps off a decade of Midcentury mania, helped along by the city's increasingly popular Modernism Week. (Roger Davies) Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Fobes Ranch | Hot Property PHOTOS Brentwood home once owned by Elon Musk | Hot Property Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya