The Pitch | Would you choose space or style in Santa Monica?
The Pitch | 18th Street residence
On a palm tree-lined street in the exclusive Gillette’s Regent Square tract, this picture-perfect traditional home with lush yards boasts an approximately 8,952-square-foot lot.
(Adam Lantham)
The best of California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle is embodied by the family room and open chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.
The spacious kitchen.(Adam Lantham)
The kitchen opens through a wall of doors to an expansive backyard.
The outdoor living area.
A bubbling spa overflows into the sparkling swimming pool.
