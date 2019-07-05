Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
The Pitch | 18th Street residence
The Pitch | Would you choose space or style in Santa Monica?

On a palm tree-lined street in the exclusive Gillette’s Regent Square tract, this picture-perfect traditional home with lush yards boasts an approximately 8,952-square-foot lot.

 

 

The best of California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle is embodied by the family room and open chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

 

 

The spacious kitchen.

The kitchen opens through a wall of doors to an expansive backyard.

 

 

The outdoor living area.

 

A bubbling spa overflows into the sparkling swimming pool.

 

 

