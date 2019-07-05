6 Images
The Pitch | Would you choose space or style in Santa Monica?
The Pitch | 21st Place residence
Built in 1988, this two-story home features character details such as arched doorways, corner fireplaces, Saltillo tile and a fountain-fed swimming pool out back.
(Joel Danto)
Inside, a bright entry and grand staircase lead to a large kitchen, formal dining room and lovely living room completed by a fireplace.
(Joel Danto)
Bright interior opens onto a tile fountain.(Joel Danto)
One of the six bathrooms.(Joel Danto)
A large manicured lot boasts a private backyard with a pool, which is ideal for a family.
(Joel Danto)
The fountain-fed swimming pool.(Joel Danto)
