The Pitch | 21st Place residence
6 Images

Built in 1988, this two-story home features character details such as arched doorways, corner fireplaces, Saltillo tile and a fountain-fed swimming pool out back.

 

 

 (Joel Danto)
Inside, a bright entry and grand staircase lead to a large kitchen, formal dining room and lovely living room completed by a fireplace.

 

 

 (Joel Danto)
Bright interior opens onto a tile fountain. 

 (Joel Danto)
One of the six bathrooms.

 (Joel Danto)
A large manicured lot boasts a private backyard with a pool, which is ideal for a family.

 

 (Joel Danto)
The fountain-fed swimming pool.

 (Joel Danto)
1/6