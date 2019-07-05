Hot Property | In Thermal, a motorsports community offers life in the fast lane
Located in the Coachella Valley, the 426-acre Thermal Club development includes 268 home sites, four racetracks and a staff of racing professionals.(Thermal Club)
All the homes are three stories, with garages on the lowest level, bedrooms in the middle and living spaces up top.
(Thermal Club)
The homes include Mediterranean, Midcentury and modern styles and can be custom-built or purchased completed.
(Thermal Club)
Houses ranges from 6,000 to 9,000 square feet and come with a 20-car garage, most of which exit directly onto a racetrack.
(Thermal Club)
The club is members-only, meaning that you have to own property to get in — and it’s not cheap. Homes range from $2.5 million to $12 million, but for the right buyer, the community offers a lifestyle few others can.
(Thermal Club)
Balconies take in views of the tracks, as well as the scenic desert landscape that surrounds the complex.
(Thermal Club)