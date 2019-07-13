My Favorite Room | Try Guys comic Ned Fulmer gives home renovation a whack
Try Guys comic Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel, in the living space of their newly designed and remodeled 1,300-square-foot Elysian Valley home.(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
They knocked down walls, changed layouts, installed a wall-length, accordion-style glass door, all to transform a once-congested design within the modern Spanish-style home into a wide, open-concept living space.
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
The result is an eclectic, transitional-style room large enough to accommodate diverse, yet harmonious, furnishings.
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
Though the couple tackled the project together, the YouTube star quips, “Ariel is the interior designer. I’m just here to have a good time.”
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
A built-in bookshelf holds stacks of contemporary photography and art titles, ceramic vases, a polished geode rock and a vintage teal typewriter.
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)