Vintage SoCal |1920s estate in La Canada Flintridge is still the bee’s knees

The Spanish Colonial Revival estate in La Canada Flintridge reflects its Prohibition-era origins.

 (Anthony Barcelo)
Set at the base of the Angeles National Forest, the estate occupies 1.64 acres of flat land once owned by former U.S. Sen. Frank Putnam Flint, for whom the city is partially named.

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
The 9,300-square-foot villa combines Italian and Spanish details in keeping with the romantic architecture popular in 1920s California. It was designed by architect and military man Henry Carlton Newton, who is also credited with many area churches.

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
The home’s vintage charm blends readily with more recent updates.

 

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
High ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors bring a bright, airy feel to the nearly 9,400 square feet of living space.

 

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
The property, at 887 Flintridge Ave. in La Cañada Flintridge, is listed for $6.195 million.

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
The modernized kitchen features the original Batchelder tiles.

 

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
The sleek dining area.

 (Anthony Barcelo)
The bathroom in the master suite.

 (Anthony Barcelo)
Patios, a flower-lined swimming pool and landscaping complete the grounds.

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
The flower-lined swimming pool.

 

 (Anthony Barcelo)
