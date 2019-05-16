What $400,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $400,000 buys right now in Ontario, Apple Valley and Twin Peaks in San Bernardino County.
ONTARIO: A living room with beamed ceilings and a fireplace sits at the heart of this cozy bungalow built in 1947.
Address: 1023 Orchard Lane, Ontario, 91764
Listed for: $397,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,056 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; dual-pane windows; updated kitchen; spacious fenced backyard
About the area: In the 91764 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $418,000, up 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
APPLE VALLEY: A window-filled sun room spans the backside of this solar panel-topped home next to a golf course.
Address: 19995 Chickasaw Road, Apple Valley, 92307
Listed for: $399,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,706 square feet (34,412-square-foot lot)
Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; dual-sided brick fireplace; concrete basketball court; three-car garage
About the area: In the 92307 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $262,000, up 7.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TWIN PEAKS: Built in the ’70s, this geodesic dome in the middle of the forest features brick, wood and tile throughout its whimsical interior.
Address: 26690 Lake Forest Drive, Twin Peaks, 92391
Listed for: $400,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,509 square feet (15,246-square-foot lot)
Features: Spiral staircase; custom fireplace; eclectic décor; outdoor spa
About the area: In the 92391 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $224,000, down 4.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ONTARIO: This single-story residence squeezes two bedrooms, one bathroom and an open floor plan with a fireplace into less than 1,000 square feet.
Address: 918 N. Laurel Ave., Ontario, 91762
Listed for: $399,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 986 square feet (7,693-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered front porch; hardwood-lined open floor plan; backyard with patio; detached garage
About the area: In the 91762 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $448,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
APPLE VALLEY: This fenced two-acre property centers on a remodeled residence filled with picture windows and modern shades of gray.
Address: 9515 Flora Vista Road, Apple Valley, 92308
Listed for: $399,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,765 square feet (2.06-acre lot)
Features: Expansive open floor plan; master suite with bay windows; storage shed; chicken coop
About the area: In the 92308 ZIP Code, based on 68 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $227,000, down 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TWIN PEAKS: This tri-level home tucked into the mountains enjoys forest views from a series of spacious decks.
Address: 26625 Lake Forest Drive, Twin Peaks, 92391
Listed for: $410,000 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 4,964 square feet (8,614-square-foot lot)
Features: Stone and brick fireplaces; wood-beamed ceilings; garage with workshop; dual-income opportunity
