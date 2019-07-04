What $750,000 buys right now in three San Diego County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in the cities of El Cajon and Escondido and the community of Fallbrook in San Diego County.

EL CAJON: Views are the story here, and this hillside home takes full advantage with a spacious deck and a balcony off the master suite.

Address: 1988 Longs Hill Road, El Cajon, 92021

Listed for: $749,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,021 square feet (30,056-square-foot lot)

Features: Window-filled great room; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; vaulted wood ceilings; open floor plan

About the area: In the 92021 ZIP Code, based on 41 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $526,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2663 Gianelli Lane, Escondido (Realtor.com)

ESCONDIDO: This 1980s two-story with a curved staircase expands to a park-like backyard with a seasonal creek.

Address: 2663 Gianelli Lane, Escondido, 92025

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,481 square feet (28,314-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with brick fireplace; lofted office; master suite with balcony; outdoor dining area with fountain

About the area: In the 92025 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $560,000, up 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

40790 Via De La Roca, Fallbrook (Realtor.com)

FALLBROOK: Set on the largest lot of the bunch at 2.2 acres, this equestrian property features a custom-built ranch, guesthouse, horse corrals and a riding arena.

Address: 40790 Via De La Roca, Fallbrook, 92028

Listed for: $750,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,947 square feet (2.24-acre lot)

Features: Barrel ceilings; custom windows; detached garage; solar panels

About the area: In the 92028 ZIP Code, based on 74 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $559,000, down 1.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2056 Vista Hermosa Way, El Cajon (Realtor.com)

EL CAJON: Half an acre of fruit trees and landscaping surround this single-story home full of stacked-stone finishes.

Address: 2056 Vista Hermosa Way, El Cajon, 92019

Listed for: $749,900 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,404 square feet (23,086-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; sky-lit kitchen; master suite with glass shower and spa tub; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92019 ZIP Code, based on 49 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $585,000, up 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2032 Oro Verde Road, Escondido (Realtor.com)

ESCONDIDO: Wood, stone and tile all come together inside this remodeled home with a swimming pool out back.

Address: 2032 Oro Verde Road, Escondido, 92027

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,233 square feet (1.16-acre lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; living room with wet bar; remodeled kitchen; covered patio

About the area: In the 92027 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $491,000, down 0.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2116 Gum Tree Lane, Fallbrook (Realtor.com)

FALLBROOK: A solarium hangs off this scenic home surrounded by outbuildings and orange, lime, grapefruit, date, avocado and pear trees.

Address: 2116 Gum Tree Lane, Fallbrook, 92028

Listed for: $744,900 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,163 square feet (1.15-acre lot)

Features: Expansive great room with stone fireplace; vaulted wood ceilings; second-story deck; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92028 ZIP Code, based on 74 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $559,000, down 1.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

