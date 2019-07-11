Advertisement

What $200,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

By
Jul 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
26490 McCall Blvd., Menifee (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $200,000 buys right now in Menifee, Cathedral City and Mountain Center in Riverside County.

MENIFEE: Overlooking the fairway, this golf course townhome with stone accents and mirrored walls just got a price cut.

Address: 26490 McCall Blvd., Menifee, 92586

Listed for: $208,500 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,408 square feet (3,485-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; patio with golf course views; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92586 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $246,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

68718 Calle Denia No. 74, Cathedral City
68718 Calle Denia No. 74, Cathedral City (Realtor.com)

CATHEDRAL CITY: This updated condo takes in dramatic mountain views from a second-story balcony.

Address: 68718 Calle Denia No. 74, Cathedral City, 92234

Listed for: $189,000 for two bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 1,505 square feet (1,307-square-foot lot)

Features: Cul-de-sac lot; sliding glass doors; beamed ceilings; master bedroom with balcony

About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 70 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $329,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

69726 Indio Ave., Mountain Center
69726 Indio Ave., Mountain Center (Realtor.com)

MOUNTAIN CENTER: Lumber on the floors, walls and ceilings brings a rustic feel to this 1930s cabin on a spacious wooded lot.

Address: 69726 Indio Ave., Mountain Center, 92561

Listed for: $194,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 1,208 square feet (12,196-square-foot lot)

Features: Bright splashes of color; beamed ceilings; fenced backyard; storage shed

About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $348,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

27246 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee
27246 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee (Realtor.com)

MENIFEE: This cozy cul-de-sac home recently got some work done with a new roof, new hardwood floors, updated appliances and fresh paint.

Address: 27246 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee, 92586

Listed for: $215,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 992 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Front and back yards; drought-tolerant landscaping; open floor plan; sunroom

About the area: In the 92586 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $246,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

67494 S. Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City
67494 S. Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City (Realtor.com)

CATHEDRAL CITY: Both bedrooms in this 1980s residence open to a grassy backyard with a covered patio.

Address: 67494 S. Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, 92234

Listed for: $199,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,212 square feet (1,742-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; kitchen with breakfast bar; split floor plan; country club community

About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 70 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $329,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

69900 Averill Drive, Mountain Center
69900 Averill Drive, Mountain Center (Realtor.com)

MOUNTAIN CENTER: Set on the largest lot of the group at 1.25 acres, this mountain home expands to a backyard with a private well, hammock and plenty of garden space.

Address: 69900 Averill Drive, Mountain Center, 92561

Listed for: $210,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 888 square feet (1.25-acre lot)

Features: Wood-paneled walls; free-standing fireplace; deck; mountain views

About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $348,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

