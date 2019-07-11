What $200,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $200,000 buys right now in Menifee, Cathedral City and Mountain Center in Riverside County.
MENIFEE: Overlooking the fairway, this golf course townhome with stone accents and mirrored walls just got a price cut.
Address: 26490 McCall Blvd., Menifee, 92586
Listed for: $208,500 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,408 square feet (3,485-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; patio with golf course views; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92586 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $246,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CATHEDRAL CITY: This updated condo takes in dramatic mountain views from a second-story balcony.
Address: 68718 Calle Denia No. 74, Cathedral City, 92234
Listed for: $189,000 for two bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 1,505 square feet (1,307-square-foot lot)
Features: Cul-de-sac lot; sliding glass doors; beamed ceilings; master bedroom with balcony
About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 70 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $329,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MOUNTAIN CENTER: Lumber on the floors, walls and ceilings brings a rustic feel to this 1930s cabin on a spacious wooded lot.
Address: 69726 Indio Ave., Mountain Center, 92561
Listed for: $194,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 1,208 square feet (12,196-square-foot lot)
Features: Bright splashes of color; beamed ceilings; fenced backyard; storage shed
About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $348,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MENIFEE: This cozy cul-de-sac home recently got some work done with a new roof, new hardwood floors, updated appliances and fresh paint.
Address: 27246 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee, 92586
Listed for: $215,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 992 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Front and back yards; drought-tolerant landscaping; open floor plan; sunroom
About the area: In the 92586 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $246,000, down 7.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CATHEDRAL CITY: Both bedrooms in this 1980s residence open to a grassy backyard with a covered patio.
Address: 67494 S. Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, 92234
Listed for: $199,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,212 square feet (1,742-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; kitchen with breakfast bar; split floor plan; country club community
About the area: In the 92234 ZIP Code, based on 70 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $329,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MOUNTAIN CENTER: Set on the largest lot of the group at 1.25 acres, this mountain home expands to a backyard with a private well, hammock and plenty of garden space.
Address: 69900 Averill Drive, Mountain Center, 92561
Listed for: $210,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 888 square feet (1.25-acre lot)
Features: Wood-paneled walls; free-standing fireplace; deck; mountain views
About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $348,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.