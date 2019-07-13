Hot Property | Rocker Lindsey Buckingham takes a bow in Brentwood
Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac fame sold his French Normandy-inspired home in Brentwood for $28 million.
(Adam Latham)
The roughly 10,000-square-foot house was custom built for the Fleetwood Mac rocker and his wife, interior designer Kirsten Buckingham.
(Adam Latham)
The master suite, one of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, gets its own wing on the main level with dual walk-in closets, a lounge and dressing room.
(Adam Latham)
The billiards room.(Adam Latham)
A pool house with a rooftop deck overlooks a swimming pool.
(Adam Latham)
The Los Feliz home of record producer Derek Davies has been updated with a mix of eye-catching fixtures and details.
(Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
Throughout the house are walnut cabinetry and artistic tilework.
(Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
An open floor plan combines a living room and dining area with crisp white walls and hardwood floors.
(Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
The detached garage has been converted into a soundproof music studio.(Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
The former Encino home of “Partridge Family” actress Shirley Jones has been extensively renovated since the actress last lived there.
(Linda Kasian Photography)
Bi-folding doors, vaulted ceilings and skylights bring natural light into the 5,940-square-foot home’s open interior.
(Linda Kasian Photography)
The contemporary-vibe home, built in 1957 and remodeled in 2017, sits behind gates at the end of a long driveway. Inside, features include an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, skylights and three fireplaces.
(Linda Kasian Photography)
The 5,940-square-foot house also has five bedrooms and six bathrooms including a master suite with a walk-in closet and a soaking tub.
(Linda Kasian Photography)