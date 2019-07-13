Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property | Lindsey Buckingham
13 Images

Hot Property | Rocker Lindsey Buckingham takes a bow in Brentwood

Hot Property | Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac fame sold his French Normandy-inspired home in Brentwood for $28 million.

 

 (Adam Latham)
Hot Property | Lindsey Buckingham

The roughly 10,000-square-foot house was custom built for the Fleetwood Mac rocker and his wife, interior designer Kirsten Buckingham.

 

 (Adam Latham)
Hot Property | Lindsey Buckingham

The master suite, one of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, gets its own wing on the main level with dual walk-in closets, a lounge and dressing room.

 

 

 (Adam Latham)
Hot Property | Lindsey Buckingham

The billiards room.

 (Adam Latham)
Hot Property | Lindsey Buckingham

A pool house with a rooftop deck overlooks a swimming pool.

 

 (Adam Latham)
Hot Property | Derek Davies

The Los Feliz home of record producer Derek Davies has been updated with a mix of eye-catching fixtures and details.

 

 (Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
Hot Property | Derek Davies

Throughout the house are walnut cabinetry and artistic tilework.

 

 (Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
Hot Property | Derek Davies

An open floor plan combines a living room and dining area with crisp white walls and hardwood floors.

 

 

 (Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
Hot Property | Derek Davies

The detached garage has been converted into a soundproof music studio.

 (Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)
Hot Property | Shirley Jones

The former Encino home of “Partridge Family” actress Shirley Jones has been extensively renovated since the actress last lived there.

 

 (Linda Kasian Photography)
Hot Property | Shirley Jones

Bi-folding doors, vaulted ceilings and skylights bring natural light into the 5,940-square-foot home’s open interior.

 

 (Linda Kasian Photography)
Hot Property | Shirley Jones

The contemporary-vibe home, built in 1957 and remodeled in 2017, sits behind gates at the end of a long driveway. Inside, features include an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, skylights and three fireplaces.

 

 

 (Linda Kasian Photography)
Hot Property | Shirley Jones

The 5,940-square-foot house also has five bedrooms and six bathrooms including a master suite with a walk-in closet and a soaking tub.

 

 (Linda Kasian Photography)
1/13