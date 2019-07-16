Stocks fall, snapping a five-day win streak

Stocks on Wall Street ended broadly lower Tuesday, breaking a five-day winning streak for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses. Microsoft fell 1.3%.

Some banks gained ground after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts. Goldman Sachs rose 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1%.

Earnings reporting season is getting into full swing for U.S. companies. Domino’s Pizza shares slumped 8.7% after the chain reported weaker sales than the market expected.

The S&P 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.3%, to 3,004. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23 points, or 0.1%, to 27,335. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 35 points, or 0.4%, to 8,222.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.12%.

