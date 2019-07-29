Capital One data theft may cover millions of applications, U.S. says

Capital One Financial Corp. lost data from as many as tens of millions of credit card applications after a Seattle woman hacked into a cloud-computing company server, federal prosecutors in Seattle said.

The woman, Paige A. Thompson, was arrested Monday and appeared in federal court in Seattle. The data theft occurred between March 12 and July 17, prosecutors said. The cloud-computing company, on whose servers Capital One rented space, wasn’t identified in court papers.

“According to Capital One, the data includes data regarding large numbers of applications, likely tens of millions of applications,” according to a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle. “According to Capital One, that data includes approximately 120,000 Social Security numbers and approximately 77,000 bank account numbers.”

Tatiana Stead and Sie Soheili, spokespersons for Capital One, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

In court on Monday, Thompson broke down and laid her head down on the defense table during the hearing. She is charged with a single count of computer fraud and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Alice Theiler ordered Thompson to be held. A bail hearing is set for Thursday.