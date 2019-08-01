Stocks sink after Trump announces tariffs on more Chinese goods

Stocks dropped sharply on Wall Street and investors snapped up bonds after President Trump escalated the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones industrial average went from a gain of more than 250 to a loss of 179.

Trump said in a tweet that the United States would place a 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports as of Sept. 1. His announcement followed the conclusion of the latest round of slow-moving trade talks between the two nations.

Companies that rely heavily on sales to China took the brunt of the selling. Apple shares quickly slid from a gain of 1.4% to a loss of 1.4%.

Bond prices jumped as traders sought safety. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.88%, the lowest it has been since the 2016 presidential election.